Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny receives 3-year extension

Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny received a three-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

"We are very pleased to sign Andre to a three-year extension," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He is an excellent coach, leader and communicator who has helped us establish a tremendous culture in our dressing room. Our players like him, respect him and compete hard for him. We are thrilled to have him signed as our head coach for the next three years."

Tourigny, 49, has posted a 53-90-21 record in two seasons behind the bench with Arizona. He led the Coyotes to a 28-40-14 record in 2022-23, which represented a 13-point increase from his first campaign with the team.

"I'm very grateful to have the trust of (Coyotes owner Alex) Meruelo, Bill and Xavier (Gutierrez, team president)," Tourigny said. "The structure put in place by our management has energized our team. I'm also very fortunate to have such a quality coaching staff to work with. It is a pleasure and a privilege to work with them every day. In addition, our high performance, development, medical and equipment staff do an excellent job of taking care of our players. That is the best environment that you can dream of having.

"I feel very lucky to work with our group of players as well. The hard work and commitment to the team they have demonstrated the past two years has established the foundation of our culture. It's an exciting time to be part of the Coyotes."

—Field Level Media