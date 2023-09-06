Coyotes extend GM Bill Armstrong's contract

The Arizona Coyotes announced a multi-year extension with general manager Bill Armstrong on Wednesday.

Contract terms were not disclosed for Armstrong, 53, who is heading into his fourth season in the position.

The Coyotes finished 28-40-14 in 2022-23, a 13-point improvement over the previous season.

"For the past three years, Bill has done an excellent job restructuring our hockey operations department and rebuilding our hockey team," Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo said. "He has acquired elite talent through the draft, trades, and free agency, and has established a winning culture by adding a great coaching staff and other key hockey operations personnel. I am confident that under his leadership, the Coyotes will soon become a perennial playoff team and we will continue to work towards our goal of bringing a Stanley Cup to the Valley."

Armstrong's notable moves include hiring head coach Andre Tourigny ahead of the 2021-22 season and stockpiling 34 picks in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 NHL drafts.

"I am very grateful to Mr. Meruelo, Alex Meruelo Jr., and Xavier Gutierrez for all of their confidence, trust and continued support," Armstrong said. "Being the General Manager of the Arizona Coyotes is an honor and a privilege and I am very proud of all the hard work that our hockey operations staff, coaching staff, and players have done to improve our organization. We still have a lot of work to do but I firmly believe that we are on the right track to becoming a playoff-caliber team for years to come. We have a very bright future here in Arizona."

Armstrong was an assistant GM with the St. Louis Blues from 2018-20 before joining the Coyotes.

—Field Level Media