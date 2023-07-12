Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Coyotes sign D Travis Dermott

By
Field Level Media
Jan 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Travis Dermott (24) moves the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Brock McGinn (23) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-4.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes signed free agent defenseman Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday

The team did not disclose financial terms, but CapFriendly reported the deal carries an $800,000 cap hit at the NHL level.

Dermott, 26, spent last year with the Vancouver Canucks, though he only got into 11 games. He scored one goal.

Dermott is a former second-round draft pick (34th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015. In six seasons between Toronto (2017-22) and Vancouver (2022-23), he has played in 279 games and netted 55 points (14 goals, 41 assists).

--Field Level Media