Coyotes sign D Travis Dermott

The Arizona Coyotes signed free agent defenseman Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday

The team did not disclose financial terms, but CapFriendly reported the deal carries an $800,000 cap hit at the NHL level.

Dermott, 26, spent last year with the Vancouver Canucks, though he only got into 11 games. He scored one goal.

Dermott is a former second-round draft pick (34th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015. In six seasons between Toronto (2017-22) and Vancouver (2022-23), he has played in 279 games and netted 55 points (14 goals, 41 assists).

