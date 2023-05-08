Cubs 2B Nico Hoerner (hamstring) exits vs. Cardinals

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner left Monday night's game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning with left hamstring tightness

Hoerner grimaced while running from first to third base on Dansby Swanson's RBI double. He left before the next at-bat.

Nick Madrigal replaced him as a pinch runner, being thrown out at home, and then filled in for Hoerner at second base in the sixth inning.

Hoerner entered the night leading the Cubs with a .309 batting average, and tied for second on the Cubs with 19 RBIs

--Field Level Media