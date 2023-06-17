The Chicago Cubs activated left-hander Justin Steele off the 15-day injured list to start Saturday afternoon's game against the visiting Baltimore Orioles

Steele (6-2, 2.65 ERA) had been sidelined since exiting his start against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 31 with a left forearm strain.

"He feels really good, and he's a key piece to us winning ballgames, our future, our success," Cubs manager David Ross said. "He's really important to have on the mound

"We're excited for him to be back (Saturday) and start for us."

Steele, 27, is 14-13 with a 3.28 ERA in 56 career games (45 starts) with the Cubs

Also on Saturday, the Cubs placed third baseman Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain

Wisdom, 31, is batting .196 with 14 homers, 28 RBIs and 81 strikeouts in 56 games this season.

He is a career .213 hitter with 71 homers and 166 RBIs in 339 career games with the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Cubs

--Field Level Media