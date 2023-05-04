Cubs activate RHP Jameson Taillon to start vs. Nationals

The Chicago Cubs activated right-hander Jameson Taillon from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday afternoon's series finale against the host Washington Nationals

Taillon, 31, has been sidelined since sustaining a groin injury against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 15.

Taillon is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA over the first three starts of his first season in Chicago. He signed a four-year, $68 million contract in free agency, coming over after two seasons with the New York Yankees.

Taillon is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five career starts versus Washington.

Also on Thursday, the Cubs optioned right-hander Jeremiah Estrada to Triple-A Iowa

Estrada, 24, has allowed just two hits over four scoreless innings spread across three relief appearances this season.

--Field Level Media