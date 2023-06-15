The Chicago Cubs activated outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger from the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates

Bellinger had been sidelined since bruising his left knee in a game against the Houston Astros on May 15. He served a two-game rehab stint at Triple-A Iowa prior to his return.

On Thursday, Bellinger was batting sixth and playing first base against the Pirates.

Infielder Matt Mervis was optioned to Iowa to open up a roster spot.

Bellinger began the night batting .271 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 37 games in his first season with the Cubs

Bellinger, 27, spent his first six major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was National League MVP in 2019 and is a two-time All-Star.

Mervis, 25, batted .167 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 27 games for Chicago.

--Field Level Media