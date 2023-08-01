Cubs DFA 1B Trey Mancini

The Chicago Cubs designated veteran first baseman Trey Mancini for assignment on Tuesday to make room for new infielder Jeimer Candelario on the active roster

Mancini, 31, signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Cubs in January after spending most of his major league career with the Baltimore Orioles. He is owed $7 million by Chicago in 2024

Mancini was batting .234 with four home runs, 12 doubles and 28 RBIs in 79 games for Chicago, primarily as a first baseman and designated hitter

Mancini, who missed the 2020 season while overcoming colon cancer, is a career .263 hitter with 129 homers, 156 doubles and 400 RBIs with the Orioles (2016-22), Houston Astros (2022) and Cubs. He won a World Series ring last year after being traded to the Astros at the deadline

The Cubs traded for Candelario from the Washington Nationals on Monday. Candelario will make his team debut Tuesday night against the visiting Cincinnati Reds, batting sixth and manning first base

