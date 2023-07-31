Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cubs land 3B Jeimer Candelario in trade with Nationals

By
Field Level Media
Jul 29, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario (9) reacts after an RBI double during the second inning as New York Mets shortstop Danny Mendick (15) holds the tag at Citi Field.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals traded third baseman Jeimer Candelario to the Chicago Cubs for a pair of prospects on Monday

The Cubs also received cash considerations in sending shortstop Kevin Made and left-handed pitcher DJ Herz to Washington in the deal

Candelario, 29, appeared in 16 games for the Cubs across 2016 and 2017 before spending the bulk of his major league career with the Detroit Tigers. He was in his first season with Washington, where he was batting .258 with 16 home runs, 30 doubles and 53 RBIs over 99 games

Candelario is a career .243 batter with 82 homers, 156 doubles and 301 RBIs over 705 games for the Cubs, Tigers (2017-22) and Nationals

Made and Herz were the Nos. 14 and 16 prospects in the Cubs' farm system, according to MLB Pipeline

Made, 20, was batting .241 this season at High-A South Bend. Herz, 22, was 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA over 14 starts for Double-A Tennessee

