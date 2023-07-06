Cubs' Marcus Stroman looks to regain form against Brewers

Marcus Stroman has not pitched like an All-Star of late for the Chicago Cubs

However, since the start of last season, he's been stellar against the Milwaukee Brewers

Looking to avoid a third straight losing start, Stroman can help the visiting Cubs record their third consecutive victory and claim this four-game set from the Brewers on Thursday

Advertisement

From May 19-June 20, Stroman (9-6, 2.76 ERA) allowed seven earned runs and 27 hits over 48 2/3 innings to win seven straight starts. Since then, though, the right-hander has yielded eight earned runs and 13 hits over nine innings in losing two in a row. He gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings of Saturday's 6-0 loss to Cleveland.

Stroman, recently named to his second All-Star Game, last dropped three consecutive starts in April 2022. However, he appears confident in building momentum going into the All-Star break, then recharge himself with the hope of regaining his strong form for the second half as the Cubs -- five games under .500 and seven out of first place in the National League Central -- decide what to do at the trade deadline

Advertisement Advertisement

"I know I'll be able to put myself in a great position going into this second half with that break," said Stroman, who's still a possible trade option for Chicago.

Stroman has been exceptional versus Milwaukee since joining the Cubs last season, allowing just three runs and nine hits over 25 2/3 innings in going 2-0 over four starts. He gave up three hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings of a 4-0 victory against the Brewers to open this season

Advertisement

After blowing a 6-0 lead during Monday's 8-6 series-opening loss, the Cubs won 7-6 in 11 innings on Tuesday and rallied for three runs in the ninth Wednesday against Brewers All-Star closer Devin Williams for a 4-3 win. Chicago last won three straight during a four-game run from June 19-24

"Hopefully we catch fire," Stroman said. "One win after another."

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has not dropped three straight since a six-game losing streak from June 8-14.

Advertisement

Despite the last two games, Brewers star Christian Yelich is batting .363 in his last 26 contests. He's 10-for-25 this season versus Chicago, but 2-for-9 all-time against Stroman. Teammate Willy Adames, who homered Wednesday and is hitting .308 with five RBIs in his last six games, is 8-for-15 with two home runs against Stroman

Scheduled Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.67) is 0-4 with a 5.45 ERA in seven starts since winning at Tampa Bay on May 21. The right-hander was serviceable on Friday at Pittsburgh, allowing three runs, three hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings as the Brewers blew a late lead in the 8-7 defeat

Advertisement

"Mentally, I'm ready for the moment. For the good moment to come," Peralta said. "I'm doing my best, and I know it's coming soon."

Peralta has been at his best at home, going 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA in nine starts this year. He's 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three career home starts versus Chicago.

Advertisement

The Cubs' Cody Bellinger is 0-for-3 against Peralta but batting .415 during his 11-game hitting streak. Meanwhile, it's uncertain if teammate Dansby Swanson will be available after suffering a heel contusion Wednesday

--Field Level Media