MLB

Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki (oblique) won't play in World Baseball Classic

By
Field Level Media
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) prepares to bat in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Chicago Cubs At Cincinnati Reds 119
Image: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who is dealing with left oblique tightness, withdrew from Japan's roster for the World Baseball Classic.

The Cubs announced Monday night that Suzuki was officially out of the WBC but that additional details about his injury and spring training status would come at a later date.

Imaging results were reviewed Sunday and Monday after Suzuki was a late scratch from the Cubs' lineup on Saturday.

Suzuki, 28, hit .262 last season with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs in 111 games.

Cubs manager David Ross said he wasn't ready to discuss what the injury might mean for Suzuki or Chicago's Opening Day roster.

If Suzuki misses several weeks, the Cubs could use Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom in right field to open the 2023 season. Wisdom, primarily a third baseman, and Mancini could platoon depending on Ross' preference at designated hitter and first base.

--Field Level Media

