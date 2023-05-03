Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cubs place C Yan Gomes on concussion list

By
Field Level Media
Apr 25, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes (15) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field.
Image: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs placed catcher Yan Gomes on the seven-day concussion injured list on Wednesday

The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Gomes was hit in the back of the head by a backswing while catching during Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. He departed in the second inning and was replaced by Tucker Barnhart, who started Tuesday and Wednesday against the Nationals.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled right-hander Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa. Chicago had called up Miguel Amaya from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday to serve as a reserve catcher

Gomes, 35, is batting .294 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 19 games this season. For his 12-year career, he is hitting .247 with a total of 130 homers and 460 RBIs.

He is eligible to come off the concussion list next Tuesday.

Assad (0-1) has appeared in three games (one start) for the Cubs and has a 9.82 ERA with eight strikeouts and four walks through 7 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old has fared better with Iowa, sporting a 3.38 ERA with 10 strikeouts and four walks in 10 2/3 innings over three starts. He is also 0-1 in Triple-A

Since his major league debut in August 2022, Assad is 2-3 with a 4.20 ERA.

--Field Level Media