Cubs place closer Adbert Alzolay on IL, activate RHP Michael Fulmer

The Chicago Cubs, who are contending for a playoff berth, on Monday placed closer Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list because of strain in his pitching forearm.

The Cubs made the move retroactive to Sunday while also activating right-hander Michael Fulmer, who also was out because of a forearm strain, from the 15-day IL.

Alzolay, 28, most recently pitched Saturday, allowing one hit and walking two in one scoreless inning of a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This season, Alzolay is 2-5 with 22 saves, a 2.71 ERA, 12 walks and 66 strikeouts in 63 innings over 57 relief appearances.

In his five seasons, all with the Cubs, he is 11-21 with a 4.01 ERA, 70 walks and 255 strikeouts with 23 saves in 235 2/3 innings over 102 games (27 starts).

Fulmer, 30, has not pitched for the Cubs since Aug. 24, when he allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless, hitless inning at the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In his first season with the Cubs, Fulmer is 3-5 with one save, a 4.47 ERA, 27 walks and 63 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings over 57 games (one start and 13 finished).

He pitched for the Detroit Tigers (2016-22) and Minnesota Twins (2022) before joining the Cubs. For his career, Fulmer is 37-50 with 18 saves, a 3.94 ERA, 215 walks and 573 strikeouts in 673 1/3 innings over 261 games (90 starts).

The Cubs (77-67) entered Monday in second place in the National League Central, three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) and with the second-best record in the wild-card race for three berths, behind only the Philadelphia Phillies (78-65).

—Field Level Media