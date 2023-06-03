The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left forearm strain while catcher Miguel Amaya was recalled from Triple-A Iowa

Steele had an MRI that revealed no structural damage after he started to feel discomfort during Wednesday's outing against the Tampa Bay Rays when he departed after three innings.

Steele, 27, is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts this season. In 56 appearances (45 starts) with the Cubs over the past three seasons, Steele is 14-13 with a 3.28 ERA

Amaya, 24, made his major league debut May 4 and was 3-for-13 in six games for the Cubs

