Cubs place SS Dansby Swanson (heel) on injured list

The Chicago Cubs placed shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left heel contusion

He already had pulled out of Tuesday's All-Star Game in Seattle due to the injury after being selected as a reserve for the second straight season.

He was replaced on the National League roster by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

Swanson left Wednesday's win against the Milwaukee Brewers with the injury and his IL designation is retroactive to Thursday.

Swanson, 29, is batting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games since signing a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs in the offseason

With the Atlanta Braves, Swanson led the National League with 160 games played in 2021 and played all 162 games in 2022. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

The Cubs recalled infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa in a related move. He is batting .145 with one RBI in 30 games with Chicago and .305 with eight RBIs in 26 games with Iowa

--Field Level Media