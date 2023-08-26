Cubs put RHP Michael Fulmer on IL, add LHP Jordan Wicks

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain and selected the contract of left-hander Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa.

Fulmer, 30, was 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA in 57 appearances (one start) for the Cubs this season. Over seven major league seasons, mostly with the Detroit Tigers, Fulmer is 37-50 with a 3.94 ERA in 261 appearances (90 starts).

Wicks, 23, is set to make his major league debut in a start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first-round draft pick in 2021 was a combined 7-0 with a 3.55 ERA in 20 starts this season for both Iowa and Double-A Tennessee.

—Field Level Media