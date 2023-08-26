MLB

Cubs put RHP Michael Fulmer on IL, add LHP Jordan Wicks

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Michael Fulmer (32) looks on against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
Aug 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Michael Fulmer (32) looks on against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
Image: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain and selected the contract of left-hander Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Thursday 2:21PM
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

Fulmer, 30, was 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA in 57 appearances (one start) for the Cubs this season. Over seven major league seasons, mostly with the Detroit Tigers, Fulmer is 37-50 with a 3.94 ERA in 261 appearances (90 starts).

Advertisement

Wicks, 23, is set to make his major league debut in a start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first-round draft pick in 2021 was a combined 7-0 with a 3.55 ERA in 20 starts this season for both Iowa and Double-A Tennessee.

—Field Level Media