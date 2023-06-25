Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (hand) exits vs. Cardinals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 20, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
Jun 20, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman exited Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in London due to a blister on the index finger of his throwing hand

Watch
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM
Should the Yankees send Anthony Volpe down to AAA?
Wednesday 3:01PM

Stroman was seen flexing his pitching hand after he yielded an RBI single to Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning. He had a brief conversation with Cubs trainers and manager David Ross before leaving the mound

Advertisement

Michael Fulmer came into the game to replace Stroman, who allowed six runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media