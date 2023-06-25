Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (hand) exits vs. Cardinals

Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman exited Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in London due to a blister on the index finger of his throwing hand

Stroman was seen flexing his pitching hand after he yielded an RBI single to Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning. He had a brief conversation with Cubs trainers and manager David Ross before leaving the mound

Michael Fulmer came into the game to replace Stroman, who allowed six runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media