Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cubs SS Dansby Swanson (heel) returns to lineup vs. Cards

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) signs an autograph before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field.
Jul 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) signs an autograph before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field.
Image: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is set to return to the starting lineup for Saturday's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals

Watch
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Yesterday
Was the punishment of Tennessee Volunteers football harsh enough? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:59PM

Swanson, 29, was listed as sixth in the order after being activated Saturday from the 10-day injured list. He had been sidelined since July 5 with a left heel contusion. He did not take a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

Before the injury, Swanson had been hitting .258/.343/.409 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 367 plate appearances. He also had four stolen bases through about half the season, on pace for a drop from last season's total of a career-high 18.

To make space for Swanson, first baseman Jared Young was optioned to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs of Des Moines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Young, 28, hit .171/.256/.371 with one home run, five RBIs and an 11-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 35 plate appearances.

--Field Level Media