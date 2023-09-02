Cucho Hernandez hat trick powers Crew past Montreal

Cucho Hernandez recorded his first MLS hat trick to lead the Columbus Crew to a rare road win, 4-2 against CF Montreal on Saturday.

The Crew (13-8-6, 45 points) had been 0-2-2 in away matches since June 10. They are 3-7-3 overall on the road.

Hernandez scored in the 22nd and 43rd minutes to make it 3-0 after a Montreal own goal by defender Gabriele Corbo in the 14th minute.

Mahala Opoku cut the deficit to 3-1 in the 52nd, but Hernandez converted a penalty in the 65th to regain the three-goal lead, only to see Jules-Anthony Vilsaint counter for Montreal in the 68th.

Montreal (11-14-2, 35 points) has lost two straight after three wins in a row.

Hernandez leads the Crew with nine goals. The last Crew hat trick was by Gyasi Zardes vs. Minnesota on Oct. 28, 2018.

The match was a homecoming for Crew coach Wilfried Nancy and center back Rudy Camacho.

Nancy, Montreal's head coach the past two seasons, was a finalist for MLS Coach of the Year last season after a franchise record 65 points (20-9-5).

Camacho was acquired in a trade with CF Montreal on July 31 after playing 128 matches for them since 2018.

The Crew went ahead 1-0 when Corbo redirected a cross by Julian Gressel.

Columbus has scored the first goal a league-high 18 times (12-3-3).

Hernadez doubled the lead with a diving header from 6 yards off a cross from the left side by Diego Rossi.

He made it 3-0 with a slotted left-foot shot, with Yaw Yeboah providing the assist.

Camacho gifted his former team its first goal with a lax touch in his own box that Vilsaint stole to set up Opoku.

After George Campbell fouled Hernandez on the left edge of the penalty area, he converted his second PK in as many chances this season.

Vilsaint then scored at the left post from a Matko Miljevic cross.

The Crew entered the match averaging 0.86 road goals compared to 2.50 at home. This was the first time they scored more than two away goals this season.

—Field Level Media