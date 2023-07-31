D-backs acquire RHP Paul Sewald from Mariners

The Seattle Mariners traded right-handed closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday

In exchange, Arizona sent third baseman Josh Rojas, outfielder/first baseman Dominic Canzone and minor league infielder Ryan Bliss to the Mariners

Sewald has appeared in 45 games this season and has a career-high 21 saves, as well as a 3-1 record and a 2.93 ERA. He has 60 strikeouts in 43 innings

Sewald, 33, is 19-22 with 55 saves and a 4.09 ERA in seven big-league seasons split between the New York Mets (2017-20) and Mariners. He's fanned 387 over 319 innings

Rojas, 29, has made 40 starts at third base for the Diamondbacks this season but also plays second base, shortstop and outfield. He's a .252 career hitter with 22 home runs and 144 RBIs since making it to the major leagues in 2019, but he's batting just .228 with 26 RBIs in 59 games this year

Canzone, 25, made his major league debut on July 8. In 15 games he has batted .237 with one home run and eight RBIs for the team that selected him in the eighth round of the 2019 draft

Bliss, 23, has split this season between Triple-A Reno and Double-A Amarillo and batted .332 with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs over 81 games

The Mariners, though just 5 1/2 games out of first place in the American League West entering the week, continued to sell on Monday by dealing outfielder AJ Pollock and utility man Mark Mathias to San Francisco for a player to be named later

The Mariners also dealt their closer just before the 2021 trade deadline when they sent right-hander Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros

--Field Level Medi