D-backs coast by Padres to sweep doubleheader

Gabriel Moreno hit a grand slam and drove in five runs and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks got a strong performance from their bullpen en route to an 8-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader.

Arizona also won the opener, beating the Padres 6-4. The two teams played the twin bill due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Hilary, which could affect Southern California on Sunday.

Bryce Jarvis (1-0) earned his first major league win after allowing one run on two hits in 3 2/3 innings of relief. Peter Strzelecki and Justin Martinez then combined to allow just two hits over three scoreless innings to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Christian Walker and Corbin Carroll each had three hits for the Diamondbacks, who have won five of their last six games.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo shot and Jake Cronenworth had a pair of singles for San Diego, which has dropped three of its last four games.

Padres starter Yu Darvish (8-9) surrendered four runs on nine hits through five-plus innings. He walked one and fanned seven. Reliever Nick Martinez followed with two innings of relief, getting tagged for four runs.

The Diamondbacks jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the second before Walker's RBI single in the fifth made it a three-run margin.

Bogaerts responded in the home half of the inning with a leadoff homer. It was his 13th home run of the season.

Carroll reestablished Arizona's three-run lead in the sixth with a run-scoring single.

Tommy Pham opened the seventh with a double and, after Walker and Alek Thomas walked to load the bases with one out, Moreno blasted his fifth homer of the season to blow the game open.

Scott McGough served as the opener for Arizona. It was his first major league start. McGough lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit. He walked one and struck out two.

—Field Level Media