D-backs option OF Jake McCarthy, recall OF Kyle Lewis

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno on Monday and recalled outfielder Kyle Lewis.

Entering the season, the D-backs had high hopes for McCarthy, 26, and the potential of their talented and speedy outfield that also includes Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas. McCarthy batted .283 with eight homers, 43 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 99 games last season.

Inconsistency has marked McCarthy's 2023 season, batting .245 with two home runs, 14 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 86 games. He was also optioned in April after getting off to a slow start.

Lewis, 28, arrived from the Seattle Mariners in a November trade providing even more optimism for the outfield. But the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year has played just 11 games in the major leagues this season, with a .182 batting average, one home run and two RBIs.

In parts of five major league seasons, Lewis is a career .240 hitter over 141 games with 26 home runs and 59 RBIs.

—Field Level Media