MLB

D-backs place C Gabriel Moreno (shoulder) on injured list

By
Field Level Media
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) reacts to being struck out in the second inning of the Baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Image: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled fellow catcher Jose Herrera from Triple-A Reno

Moreno, 23, is dealing with left shoulder inflammation. He is batting .270 with three homers and 28 RBIs through 74 games this season.

Herrera, 26, appeared in 22 games with the Diamondbacks before the All-Star break and batted .255 with four doubles and six RBIs

Carson Kelly started at catcher and batted eighth in Sunday afternoon's series finale against the host Cincinnati Reds.

--Field Level Media