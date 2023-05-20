The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Anthony Misiewicz on the 15-day injured list Saturday and called up right-hander Austin Adams from Triple-A Reno

Misiewicz, 28, has a strained right calf. He is 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA in seven relief appearances this season.

Misiewicz is 7-9 with a 4.51 ERA in 126 games (no starts) with the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and Arizona.

Adams, 32, is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and three saves in 12 games this season at Reno.

Adams last pitched in the majors with the San Diego Padres in 2022. He is 6-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 108 career games (two starts) with the Washington Nationals, Mariners and Padres.

To make room for Adams on the roster, the Padres transferred catcher Carson Kelly (right forearm fracture) to the 60-day injured list.

--Field Level Media