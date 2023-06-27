Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

D-backs place RHP Merrill Kelly (calf) on IL

Field Level Media
Jun 19, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field.
Image: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be without one of their staff aces for a stretch

The club placed right-hander Merrill Kelly on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

The D-backs also recalled right-hander Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez from Triple-A Reno. The club previously optioned left-hander Joe Mantiply, a 2022 All-Star, to Reno after Sunday's game.

Kelly, 34, is 9-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 16 starts this season. He and Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.84) have been instrumental in pitching the D-backs to the top of the National League West.

It's unclear who will get Kelly's next scheduled start on Thursday.

Ginkel, 29, is 3-0 with a 2.76 ERA in 25 relief appearances with Arizona this season.

Martinez, 21, is 2-0 with a 4.18 ERA in 25 appearances at Reno.

--Field Level Media