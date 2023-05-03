D-backs promote RHP Brandon Pfaadt, DFA Seth Beer

The Arizona Diamondbacks promoted top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt from Triple-A Reno to make his major-league debut on Wednesday against the host Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas

Pfaadt will take a spot on the 40-man roster in place of infielder Seth Beer, who was designated for assignment.

Pfaadt, 24, posted a 2-1 record with a 3.91 ERA in five starts this season with the Aces. He was the Diamondbacks' 2022 Minor League Pitcher of the Year after going 11-7 with a 3.83 ERA in 29 starts

Beer, 26, has yet to appear in the majors this season. He is batting .200 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 70 at-bats this season with Reno.

Beer came to the Diamondbacks from the Houston Astros in the July 2019 trade involving Zack Greinke. He batted .208 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 43 games over two seasons with Arizona (2021-22)

Also on Wednesday, the Diamondbacks optioned right-hander Peter Solomon to Reno

Solomon, 26, recorded a 12.15 ERA without posting a decision in five relief appearances this season with Arizona.

