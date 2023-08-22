D-backs rally for three runs in 11th, edge Rangers

Tommy Pham's two-out, two-run double in the 11th inning lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday in Phoenix.

Arizona trailed by two runs heading into the bottom of the 11th but rallied with two outs off Will Smith (1-5). With runners on the corners, Geraldo Perdomo made it a one-run game with an RBI double.

Pham ended things with his walk-off double to right center.

The Rangers have now lost a season-high five straight games, while the D-backs have won six of their last seven.

In what was a wild 11th, the Rangers grabbed the lead on Nathaniel Lowe's two-out, two-run double off Kevin Ginkel (7-0), who ended up being the winning pitcher.

Ginkel recorded two outs, and after automatic runner Ezequiel Duran had advanced to third on a groundout, Corey Seager was intentionally walked. Seager stole second, setting up Lowe's go-ahead double.

The Rangers carried a one-run lead into the ninth inning courtesy of Adolis Garcia's home run in the seventh. But with one out in the ninth, Ketel Marte hit a solo shot of his own, off Aroldis Chapman, to make it 1-1.

Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery had been in line for the win, tossing eight shutout innings while allowing just four hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

After going 1-for-15 in his four previous games, Garcia was given Sunday off to regroup.

The All-Star was back in the starting lineup on Monday, and the day of rest seemed to pay off when he sent Slade Cecconi's fastball over the center field wall. It was Garcia's 31st homer of the season.

Until Garcia's blast, each team was limited to three hits.

Montgomery didn't allow a hit until Marte singled to lead off the fourth inning.

The D-backs, meanwhile, used reliever Joe Mantiply as an opener. The lefty threw just five pitches, logging two outs while allowing one hit before right-hander Scott McGough entered.

McGough worked 1 1/3 innings, and Cecconi, who originally was scheduled to start, took over in the third inning. Cecconi worked five innings, giving up one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

—Field Level Media