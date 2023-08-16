D-backs rally past Rockies behind Christian Walker

Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run homers and finished with three hits, Kyle Lewis and Corbin Carroll had two hits each, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 9-7 at Denver on Wednesday.

Kyle Nelson (7-3) got the win with one inning of relief and Paul Sewald picked up his 25th save for Arizona.

Ryan McMahon homered among his three hits, Nolan Jones also hit a home run, Ezequiel Tovar had three hits and Brendan Rodgers added two hits for Colorado.

Walker finished the series with four two-run home runs, and the last one proved to be a game winner. With the Rockies leading 7-6 in the eighth, Tommy Pham led off with a single off Tyler Kinley (0-1) and Walker hit his 28th homer into the Diamondbacks bullpen to make it 8-7.

Pham had a sacrifice fly in the ninth to extend the lead.

Walker hit a two-run homer off Austin Gomber in the first and McMahon answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the first, his 20th, to make it 2-1.

Colorado took the lead in the fifth. Tovar was hit by a pitch leading off, which ended starter Slade Cecconi's day, Jurickson Profar doubled off reliever Ty Gilbert and McMahon singled to bring home Tovar.

Profar scored when Rodgers grounded into a force out to put the Rockies ahead 3-2.

Cecconi allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four in four-plus innings.

Arizona rallied in the sixth. Gomber loaded the bases with walks to Pham and Walker and a single by Carroll, then walked Buddy Kennedy to bring home the tying run.

Jake Bird relieved Gomber and Nick Ahmed hit a bases-clearing triple off the wall in right field to make it 6-3. Ahmed was thrown out at home trying for an inside-the-park homer.

Gomber allowed six runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Rockies went in front in the bottom of the sixth. Brenton Doyle and Tovar opened with singles and both scored on Rodgers' double. Jones followed with his 12th homer to give Colorado a 7-6 lead.

—Field Level Media