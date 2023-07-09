Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

D-backs recall Carlos Vargas, add Tyler Gilbert to paternity list

By
Field Level Media
July 8, 2023; Phoenix, Ariz.; USA; Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert (49) pitches against the Pirates during a game against the Pirates at Chase Field.
Image: Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Tyler Gilbert on the paternity list Sunday and recalled right-hander Carlos Vargas from Triple-A Reno

Gilbert, 29, was called up from Reno on Saturday and made his first appearance of the season, pitching three innings and allowing two hits, one run and one walk with two strikeouts in a 3-2 home win in 10 innings over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Gilbert is 6-3 with a 5.67 ERA in 54 innings over 21 games (five starts) for Reno this season.

Vargas, 23, made his MLB debut on March 30 and has no decisions and a 5.79 ERA in five relief appearances this season for Arizona. He also is 0-0 for Reno with an 8.74 ERA in 22 2/3 innings over 23 relief appearances.

--Field Level Media