D-backs set to part ways with RHP Jeurys Familia

The Arizona Diamondbacks were set to part ways with right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia on Friday as the club shapes its bullpen less than a week before the start of the regular season.

The Arizona Republic reported that Familia was being released, while the Diamondbacks said the 11-year veteran was reassigned to minor league camp.

Familia, 33, was signed to a minor league deal by Arizona in January, with a stipulation that he can opt out if he was not named to the Opening Day roster by Saturday. Friday's move gives Familia an extra day to begin his search for a new club as a free agent.

After struggling to a 6.09 ERA in a combined 48 outings with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox last season, Familia was impressive this spring with a 1.35 ERA in eight Cactus League outings (6 2/3 innings).

In addition to 10 seasons with the New York Mets, Familia also pitched for the Oakland Athletics, Phillies and Red Sox, going 34-28 with 125 saves and a 3.51 ERA in 547 outings (one start). He led the National League with 51 saves in 2016 when he was named to his only All-Star team.

