MLB

D-backs set to promote top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt

By
Field Level Media
Feb 27, 2023; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (90) throws to the plate in the first inning of a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to promote top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt to the major leagues, the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday, and the right-hander will make his major league debut Wednesday against the Texas Rangers

Pfaadt, 24, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 out of Bellarmine and has gone 21-15 with a 3.58 ERA in 56 minor league starts over the past three seasons. He is 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA In five starts at Triple-A Reno this season.

Because Pfaadt is not on the 40-man roster, the Diamondbacks will need to make a corresponding move in order to make the roster addition

Arizona was 11-7 three weeks into the season and in first place in the National League West. But the club has gone 5-6 since, while cutting ties with veteran starter Madison Bumgarner last week.

--Field Level Media