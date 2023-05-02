D-backs set to promote top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to promote top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt to the major leagues, the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday, and the right-hander will make his major league debut Wednesday against the Texas Rangers
Pfaadt, 24, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 out of Bellarmine and has gone 21-15 with a 3.58 ERA in 56 minor league starts over the past three seasons. He is 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA In five starts at Triple-A Reno this season.
Because Pfaadt is not on the 40-man roster, the Diamondbacks will need to make a corresponding move in order to make the roster addition
Arizona was 11-7 three weeks into the season and in first place in the National League West. But the club has gone 5-6 since, while cutting ties with veteran starter Madison Bumgarner last week.
--Field Level Media