Corbin Carroll's two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-4 victory over Colorado Rockies in Phoenix on Thursday

The victory completed Arizona's first sweep of the season, as the Diamondbacks took four games from the Rockies

Advertisement

Gabriel Moreno started the ninth-inning rally when he was walked by Colorado closer Pierce Johnson (0-2) with one out.

Ketel Marte followed with his second double of the game one out later to move Moreno to third. Carroll then ripped his walk-off single to center field to plate both Moreno and Marte.

Advertisement Advertisement

Harold Castro, Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle each had two hits and an RBI to lead Colorado.

Rockies left fielder Jurickson Profar's 37-game on-base streak was snapped due to an 0-for-4 performance. It was the longest streak in the majors this season and seventh longest in franchise history

Advertisement

Marte, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, now has the longest on-base streak in the majors at 30 games. He also has an 11-game hitting streak.

Given a 1-0 lead thanks to Doyle's RBI single in the second inning, Colorado starter Connor Seabold escaped a jam with one out in the bottom of the fifth and runners on second and third by striking out Jose Herrera and Pavin Smith. Both batters went down looking.

Advertisement

Diamondbacks bench coach Jeff Bannister was ejected by plate umpire Marvin Hudson for arguing balls and strikes after Smith's strikeout

Colorado increased its lead to 3-0 in the top of the sixth behind RBI singles by Castro and Jones.

Advertisement

Seabold exited in the bottom of the sixth inning after walking Marte and getting Carroll to fly out to deep center field. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Seabold was relieved by Jake Bird, who allowed a single to Christian Walker and a double to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. that scored Marte and Walker to cut the lead to 3-2.

Advertisement

Ezequiel Tovar led off the top of the seventh inning with his fourth home run of the season, increasing the Rockies' lead to 4-2

With reliever Brad Hand on the mound in the bottom of the seventh, Emmanuel Rivera hit a one-out single and Marte followed with a double that scored Rivera to make it 4-3.

Advertisement

Kevin Ginkel (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get the win for the Diamondbacks

--Field Level Media