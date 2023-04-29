Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

D-backs use 16-hit attack to rout Rockies again

By
Field Level Media
Apr 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) crosses the plat after his three-run homer in the second inning at Coors Field.
Image: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Geraldo Perdomo went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs to help the Arizona Diamondbacks roll to an 11-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night in Denver

Christian Walker went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, while Jose Herrera and Josh Rojas each had two hits, two runs and two RBIs as Arizona trounced Colorado for the second straight night. The Diamondbacks won the opener 9-1 on Friday night

Budding Arizona star Corbin Carroll departed the contest in the bottom of the sixth inning after banging his knee during a collision into the left-center field wall. The team hasn't yet provided details of his injury.

Emmanuel Rivera also had three hits and Alek Thomas also had two as Arizona racked up 16 overall. The Diamondbacks have won three straight and four of their past five games

Colorado has lost three straight and 14 of its last 17. Ryan McMahon and Randal Grichuk each had two hits for the Rockies, who dropped their seventh consecutive home game

Tommy Henry (1-0) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings for Arizona. He struck out three and walked one.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead on Carroll's RBI single in the first inning.

The Diamondbacks exploded for six runs in the second off Noah Davis (0-1). Herrera drew a bases-loaded walk, Rojas followed with a two-run single to make it 4-0 and Perdomo came up and smacked a three-run homer to right center, his second blast of the season

The Rockies got on the board in the bottom of the second on Alan Trejo's two-out RBI single

Arizona boosted the lead to 8-1 on Walker's RBI single with two outs in the fourth. The Diamondbacks added another run in the sixth on Perdomo's RBI single

Colorado scored three in the sixth, the first crossing on McMahon's double off the left-center field wall. Carroll went back to attempt to catch it and his left knee smacked into the wall.

He laid on the warning track before a trainer and manager Torey Lovullo came out to inspect him. Carroll was able to walk off the field under his power and was replaced in left field by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

C.J. Cron followed with an RBI double as the Rockies moved within 9-3. Brenton Doyle's fielder's choice later in the inning plated another run

Herrera's RBI double in the eighth made it 10-4. Walker homered to left in the ninth, his fourth of the season.

Davis was torched for seven runs and seven hits in two innings. He struck out two and walked two.

--Field Level Media