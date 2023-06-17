Zac Gallen gave up one run in seven innings and improved to 7-0 at home this season as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Friday night in Phoenix

Gallen has a 1.00 ERA in 54 innings at home this year. He limited Cleveland to six hits while striking out seven with no walks.

Gallen (8-2) retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced before Jose Ramirez hit a home run to cut Arizona's lead to 2-1 in the fourth inning.

Andres Gimenez and Will Brennan each hit a single in the fifth, but Gallen shut down the threat by striking out Cam Gallagher to end the inning.

Cleveland scratched its scheduled starter -- right-hander Triston McKenzie -- because of a sore right elbow. His replacement was right-hander Touki Toussaint, the Diamondbacks' first-round draft pick in 2014, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus (Ohio)

Arizona took a 1-0 lead against Toussaint (0-1) in the first inning on Ketel Marte's walk and Christian Walker's two-out double.

Jake McCarthy hit a single and Gabriel Moreno walked to start Arizona's second inning. Josh Rojas moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt, and McCarthy came home on Geraldo Perdomo's sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 2-0.

Toussaint was relieved by Xzavion Curry with two outs in the fourth inning after Toussaint walked three consecutive batters. Curry got Marte to ground out to second base to end the inning.

Arizona, which stranded eight batters through the first five innings, broke through again in the sixth inning.

Perdomo hit a double with one out and scored on Pavin Smith's single to increase the lead to 3-1. Marte then singled and Corbin Carroll followed with a double that scored Smith and moved Marte to third base. Walker was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Enyel de los Santos entered in relief and retired the next two batters to end the inning.

Arizona increased the lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning on Marte's RBI single that plated Rojas.

The Diamondbacks stranded 13 and were 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position

--Field Level Media