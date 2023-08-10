D.C. United sever ties with Taxi Fountas

D.C. United reached an agreement with forward Taxi Fountas to mutually terminate his contract, the club announced Thursday.

Fountas, 27, was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer on July 21 as part of an ongoing league investigation into allegations that he directed a racial slur toward then-teammate Nigel Robertha.

The Athletic reported that during a training session, Fountas — who is Greek — was accused of making a racist statement toward Robertha, who is Black. Robertha, 25, then reportedly physically assaulted Fountas after hearing the slur.

"There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny or discrimination of any kind in our sport and world and D.C. United do not tolerate any acts of this nature," the club said in a statement Thursday.

Fountas, 27, was accused of using a racial slur last season. Inter Miami's defender Damion Lowe, who is Black, accused Fountas of using a racial slur during their Sept. 18 matchup. MLS officials investigated the complaint and found it "credible" but because they couldn't independently verify the allegation or obtain direct proof, they did not take any action.

At that time, Fountas denied the accusation, writing on Instagram that he "did not use the word I am being accused of using.

"That despicable racial slur is one I denounce and did not use. We had a hot discussion on the field, but I have not racially abused anyone. I firmly reject racism in any form, it is despicable. I have many friends from many cultures. I always respect the culture, religion and skin color of each person, I am therefore very upset by this accusation and saddened to be falsely accused."

Fountas recorded six goals and an assist in 17 matches this season for D.C. United.

