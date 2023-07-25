D Tony DeAngelo signs 1-year contract with Hurricanes

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo signed a one-year, $1.675 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes

The deal, which was announced Monday night, returns DeAngelo to the team with which he played in 2021-22.

Advertisement

The Hurricanes traded DeAngelo and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Philadelphia Flyers for a fourth-round selection, third-round pick in 2023 and second-round selection in 2024 on July 7, 2022

DeAngelo, 27, collected 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 70 games in 2022-23 with the Flyers, who bought out the final season of his two-year, $10 million contract on July 15.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Tony is an elite offensive defenseman who had a great season with us in 2021-22," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said. "We wanted to re-sign him last summer, and now we're thrilled to bring him back to Raleigh."

DeAngelo has totaled 199 points (45 goals, 154 assists) in 340 career games with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Hurricanes and Flyers. He was selected by the Lightning with the 19th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, however Tampa Bay traded him to the Coyotes on June 25, 2016, for a second-round pick in that year's draft

Advertisement

--Field Level Media