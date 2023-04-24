Dalvin Cook Next Team Odds: Eagles, Bills eyeing Vikings RB?

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is among several prominent veteran players who could reportedly be moved ahead of -- or during -- this week's NFL draft

Cook has posted four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons while compiling 46 total touchdowns and doesn't turn 28 until August. However, he also carries a salary cap hit of $14.1 million this season, $15.6 million in 2024 and $13.5 million in the last year of his contract in 2025.

Advertisement

That has led to speculation that the Vikings might be open to parting ways with their second-round pick from 2017

If so, there would be several contenders interested in landing the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been installed as the +300 favorite by SportsBetting.ag should the Vikings deal Cook. Whether Minnesota would trade him to the reigning NFC champions is a big question mark, but Philadelphia certainly has a pressing need in the backfield

After Miles Sanders signed with Carolina in free agency, the Eagles added oft-injured former Seattle Seahawks first-round pick Rashaad Penny to a backfield that also includes Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon

Advertisement

Philadelphia has also been tied to rumors about Titans star Derrick Henry and disgruntled Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, along with free agents Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette.

Buffalo is another intriguing potential destination for Cook. The Bills added former Patriots running back Damien Harris in free agency and are excited about the potential of 2022 second-round speedster James Cook.

Advertisement

Cook could provide a physical workhorse to complement his younger brother in New England, and the Vikings wouldn't have to be concerned about fortifying an NFC rival

Buffalo is being offered at +400 by SportsBetting.ag to acquire Cook, the same odds as the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

With Javonte Williams recovering from ACL surgery, the Broncos signed Samaje Perine in free agency. They're expected to add at least one running back in the draft, but they don't have a lot of capital to part with in exchange for a proven veteran back.

Although none are as dynamic as Cook, the Dolphins do have a deep backfield of quality veterans that includes Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.

Advertisement

DALVIN COOK NEXT TEAM ODDS*

Philadelphia Eagles (+300

Buffalo Bills (+400)

Denver Broncos (+400)

Miami Dolphins (+400)

Dallas Cowboys (+700)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700)

Baltimore Ravens (+900)

Chicago Bears (+1000)

Cincinnati Bengals (+1400)

Los Angeles Rams (+1400)

New Orleans Saints (+1400)

*If not Vikings

Cook is recovering from offseason surgery to repair a shoulder injury that was originally suffered in 2019. His agency said in February that Cook is expected to be healthy for the start of the season.

Advertisement

Through his first six NFL seasons, Cook has rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns and caught 221 passes for 1,794 yards and five scores in 73 games (72 starts).

--Field Level Media