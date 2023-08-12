Damar Hamlin returns, lifts Bills past Colts

Safety Damar Hamlin recorded three tackles in his first game since going into cardiac arrest earlier this year, helping the Buffalo Bills to a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in a preseason game in Orchard Park, N.Y

Hamlin entered Saturday's game on the second defensive series for the Bills. It was a moment the Bills and a nationally televised audience thought might never happen as they watched Hamlin go down, and then be revived by medical staff on the field on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati

Advertisement

One of Hamlin's highlights on Saturday came at 7:42 in the second quarter when he stopped rookie running back Evan Hull on a fourth-and 1 play at the Buffalo 40 for no gain to force a turnover on downs

Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, completed 7 of 12 passes for 67 yards with an interception for the Colts (0-1). Gardner Minshew connected on all six of his pass attempts for 72 yards

Advertisement Advertisement

Matt Barkley tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Shavers for the Bills (1-0), who played without star quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs

--Field Level Medi