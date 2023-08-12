NFL

Damar Hamlin returns, lifts Bills past Colts

Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) pursues against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
Safety Damar Hamlin recorded three tackles in his first game since going into cardiac arrest earlier this year, helping the Buffalo Bills to a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in a preseason game in Orchard Park, N.Y

Hamlin entered Saturday's game on the second defensive series for the Bills. It was a moment the Bills and a nationally televised audience thought might never happen as they watched Hamlin go down, and then be revived by medical staff on the field on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati

One of Hamlin's highlights on Saturday came at 7:42 in the second quarter when he stopped rookie running back Evan Hull on a fourth-and 1 play at the Buffalo 40 for no gain to force a turnover on downs

Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, completed 7 of 12 passes for 67 yards with an interception for the Colts (0-1). Gardner Minshew connected on all six of his pass attempts for 72 yards

Matt Barkley tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Shavers for the Bills (1-0), who played without star quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs

