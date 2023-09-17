Daniel Jones, Giants rally from 20-0 hole to stun Cardinals

Daniel Jones passed for two touchdowns and ran for one and the visiting New York Giants scored all their points in the second half to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28 on Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz.

Jones completed 26 of 37 passes for 321 yards as the Giants (1-1) bounced back from six scoreless quarters to start the season and outscored the Cardinals (0-2) 17-0 in the fourth quarter.

Jones threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, then drove New York 56 yards to Graham Gano's winning 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining.

Joshua Dobbs, filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, passed for 228 yards and one touchdown and James Conner rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for Arizona.

The Giants, who suffered their worst season-opening loss in a 40-0 defeat to visiting Dallas last Sunday, trailed the Cardinals 20-0 at halftime.

On the first offensive play of the second half, Jones connected with Jalin Hyatt for a 58-yard pass completion. Two plays later Jones' 14-yard touchdown run gave New York its first points of the season.

On the ensuing possession, the Cardinals answered with Dobbs' 3-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and Dobbs' run for a two-point conversion that produced a 28-7 lead.

Barkley's 1-yard touchdown run pulled the Giants within 28-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Conner ran 4 yards for a touchdown that gave Arizona a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Dobbs scrambled 23 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Later in the quarter, Matt Prater kicked a 37-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-0.

The Giants drove 39 yards to the Arizona 36, but a pass from Jones bounced off Barkley's hands and Jalen Thompson intercepted it and returned it 35 yards to the New York 34.

Six plays later, Prater kicked a 44-yard field goal that increased the Cardinals' lead to 20-0 at halftime.

—Field Level Media