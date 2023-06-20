Daniel Lynch gave up only one hit in seven innings while recording his first victory of the season as the Kansas City Royals blanked the host Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday

Lynch (1-3) walked two and struck out a pair while notching his first win since Aug. 1 of last season. Lynch had lost his last nine decisions.

Scott Barlow recorded his eighth save for the Royals, who won for just the third time in 18 games. Matt Beaty drove in the game's lone run with a double

Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen (2-5) gave up one run and six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

The Royals had runners on first and second with two out in the first. Nick Pratto then tried to score on Maikel Garcia's infield single, but he was thrown out at the plate

Pratto struck out with runners on the corners and two out in the second.

Detroit did not have a baserunner until Jake Marisnick drew a two-out walk in the third.

Kansas City had two more runners on with one out in the fourth on a pair of infield singles. Lorenzen left them stranded by striking out Nicky Lopez and retiring Drew Waters on a routine flyout.

Andy Ibanez had the Tigers' first hit -- a one-out single in the fourth -- but Detroit was unable to advance him

The Royals ended the deadlock in the sixth. Garcia had a one-out single and moved up to second on a wild pitch. Beaty knocked him in with a double to right

Miguel Cabrera drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the eighth against Aroldis Chapman. After striking out Jake Rogers, Chapman also walked pinch hitter Matt Vierling. A wild pitch put both runners in scoring position before Chapman walked Zack Short. Spencer Torkelson then grounded into a forceout to end the inning.

With one out in the ninth, Javier Baez ripped a double down the left field line off Barlow. Pinch hitter Kerry Carpenter grounded out as Baez moved to third. Pinch hitter Zach McKinstry then struck out on a 3-2 slider.

--Field Level Media