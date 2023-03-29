Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Daniel Murphy signs with Long Island Ducks

By
Field Level Media
Aug 28, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy (9) fields the ball in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Murphy is coming out of retirement to play ball -- for the independent Long Island Ducks.

Murphy retired from Major League Baseball after the 2020 season. He turns 38 on Saturday.

The Ducks play in the Atlantic League. Murphy will be reunited with former New York Mets teammate Ruben Tejada. Another former Met, Wally Backman, manages the team

"This game is part of my soul, and my passion for playing grew as great as ever when I discovered certain things that I believe will enable me to be productive on the field again," Murphy said in a news release Wednesday, adding he was grateful to team leadership "for allowing me to live my dream for a second time."

Murphy finished his major league career with averages of .296/.341/.455 and 138 home runs to go with 735 RBIs in 12 seasons with the Mets (2008-15), Washington Nationals (2016-18), Chicago Cubs (2018) and Colorado Rockies (2019-20)

He was a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and the 2015 National League Championship Series MVP.

--Field Level Media