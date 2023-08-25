Daniel Ricciardo injures hand in crash at Dutch GP practice

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo was transported to a local hospital on Friday after injuring his wrist during a practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ricciardo collided into the wall at Turn 3 after McLaren's Oscar Piastri spun out in front of him at Zandvoort, Netherlands. The eight-time Formula One winner took off the glove on his left hand and held it close to his body as he climbed out of his car.

"We can confirm that Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following his crash in FP2," the FIA said in a statement.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson could be in line to make his F1 debut if Ricciardo is unable to compete at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ricciardo, a 34-year-old Australian, recently had replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri and returned to action at the Hungarian Grand Prix last month.

—Field Level Media