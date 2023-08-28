Daniel Ricciardo out indefinitely after hand surgery

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo is sidelined indefinitely following surgery to repair a broken hand.

Ricciardo was injured during Friday's practice for the Dutch Grand Prix and missed Sunday's Formula One race. He underwent surgery on Sunday in Barcelona to repair a broken metacarpal in his left hand.

Advertisement

Liam Lawson, who replaced Ricciardo on Sunday and made his F1 debut, will remain in the seat until Ricciardo is fit to return.

Lawson, a 21-year-old from New Zealand, finished the Dutch GP in 13th place, ahead of teammate Yuki Tsunoda in 16th.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We are delighted that Daniel's surgery went well and that he is now on the road to recovery," AlphaTauri said in a statement Monday.

"We hope to see him at the track again very soon, but until he is fully fit, we can confirm that Liam, who did a good job in difficult circumstances in Zandvoort, will continue to drive alongside Yuki, starting from our home race this weekend in Monza."

Advertisement

Ricciardo collided into the wall at Turn 3 on Friday after McLaren's Oscar Piastri spun out in front of him at Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Ricciardo, a 34-year-old Australian, recently had replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri and returned to action at the Hungarian Grand Prix last month.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media