Danny Jansen kept his power stroke surging, Kevin Gausman surrendered just one run in six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas

Jansen, who had two solo home runs in the Blue Jays' loss at Baltimore on Thursday, belted the two-run shot to give Toronto the lead in the fifth inning. After Matt Chapman drew a leadoff walk, Jansen sent a 1-1 changeup over the left field fence off Rangers starter Martin Perez. It was his ninth homer of the season

Gausman's only blemish was a solo home run by Leody Taveras to lead off the third inning. Outside of that, Gausman (6-3) had a stretch of retiring nine straight batters.

The Rangers threatened in the sixth, however, when Corey Seager led off with a double and Nathaniel Lowe drew a walk. But Gausman retired the next three batters. That capped his night as he allowed one run on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts

Three relievers -- Erik Swanson, Tim Mayza and Jordan Romano -- closed out the final three innings for Toronto. Romano earned his 20th save of the season, a four-out save as he recorded all four batters he faced, three on strikeouts.

Perez (6-3) was the tough-luck loser. He surrendered two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings. It marked his first loss at Globe Life Field this season.

The Rangers have lost seven of their last nine games, falling to .500 (7-7) in June. The Blue Jays have won three of their last five

--Field Level Media