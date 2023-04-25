Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Danny Jansen smacks 2 HRs as Jays blank White Sox

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Apr 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Image: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Jansen hit two home runs and had four RBIs, right-hander Jose Berrios pitched seven shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 7-0 Tuesday night

Watch
Who took the worst low blow in the NBA Playoffs so far? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rainn Wilson's NBA Finals prediction may be in trouble
8 hours ago
Embiid, Harden, and Brooks' VERY personal fouls in the NBA Playoffs | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

Jansen was 3-for-4 to help the Blue Jays win their third game in a row, including the first two of the three-game series with the White Sox

Advertisement

Kevin Kiermaier added a two-run triple for the Blue Jays, who are two games into a six-game homestand

The White Sox, who are completing a six-game trip with the series, have lost six games in a row

Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer
46% Off
Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer

Banish grime
Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too.

Advertisement

Toronto's Whit Merrifield was 0-for-3 with a walk to end a 10-game hitting streak.

Berrios (2-3) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger (2-2) allowed six runs, seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings

Advertisement

Matt Chapman and Brandon Belt opened the bottom of the second with walks. Jansen hit his second homer of the season with one out.

Berrios pitched around a leadoff single in the third.

Clevinger escaped the bottom of the third after allowing a single and a double.

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the fourth. Merrifield led off with a walk, Jansen singled and Kiermaier tripled. George Springer followed with an RBI single

Advertisement

Elvis Andrus led off the sixth with a single, the second hit of the game for the White Sox. After two strikeouts, Andrew Benintendi singled to put runners at the corners. Eloy Jimenez took a called third strike to end the threat

Tanner Banks replaced Clevinger and allowed Jansen's third homer of the season to open the bottom of the sixth.

Advertisement

Berrios pitched around a leadoff infield single in the seventh.

Banks worked around a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh.

Nate Pearson, recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, replaced Berrios for the eighth inning. Pearson hit Andrus with a pitch to start his outing before getting three straight outs, ending the inning with a strikeout.

Advertisement

Anthony Bass pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Blue Jays

--Field Level Media