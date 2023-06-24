Danny Jansen, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lead Blue Jays past A's

Danny Jansen and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each hit two-run home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Saturday afternoon

Guerrero had three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who gained a split of the first two games of the three-game series. Guerrero has homered in two consecutive games, his first two home runs at home this season

Seth Brown hit a solo home run for Oakland.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (8-5) allowed three runs (two earned), six hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings.

Oakland right-hander Shintaro Fujinami (3-7) served as the opener and allowed two runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Toronto scored twice in the first. George Springer singled, took third on Bo Bichette's double and scored on Brandon Belt's sacrifice fly. Matt Chapman blooped an RBI single to right.

Brown led off the top of the second with his fifth homer of the season, a blast to center.

Toronto scored once against left-hander Hogan Harris in the second. Santiago Espinal doubled, Springer had an infield single and Belt walked to load the bases. Guerrero was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run,

Tony Kemp was hit by a pitch and scored on Ryan Noda's double in the Oakland third. Noda was out trying to advance to third when the throw missed the cutoff man.

Daulton Varsho walked and Jansen hit his 10th homer of the season, a drive to left, in the bottom of the third to give Toronto a 5-2 lead.

Jace Peterson walked with two out in the Oakland sixth. Shea Langeliers reached first when Bichette made a throwing error on the grounder to shortstop. Tyler Wade hit an RBI single that was deflected by second baseman Espinal.

Harris allowed Belt's bloop single to lead off the home sixth and was replaced by Austin Pruitt, who allowed Guerrero's 11th homer of the season.

Toronto's Yimi Garica allowed two singles to open the ninth and retired the next two batters before he left the mound accompanied by a trainer. Jordan

Romano replaced Garcia to end the game with a strikeout to get his 23rd save.

--Field Level Media