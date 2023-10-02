Soccer

Da'vian Kimbrough, 13, becomes youngest U.S. soccer player to make pro debut

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 9, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A Nike game ball is seen on the field alongside the Modelo Beer logo on the sideboards during the match between Canada and the United States at TQL Stadium.
Jul 9, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A Nike game ball is seen on the field alongside the Modelo Beer logo on the sideboards during the match between Canada and the United States at TQL Stadium.
Image: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Republic forward Da'vian Kimbrough became the youngest player in U.S. soccer history to make a professional debut on Sunday.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Kimbrough, who is 13 years, 7 months and 13 days old, entered a USL Championship match in the 87th minute of Sacramento Republic's 2-0 win over the Las Vegas Lights.

Advertisement

A native of Woodland, Calif., Kimbrough signed with the club in August to become the youngest pro player in U.S. soccer history. That record previously belonged to Maximo Carrizo, who signed with New York City FC's senior team on his 14th birthday in February 2022.

The USL record for the youngest player to appear in a match was held by Axel Kei, who debuted for the Real Monarchs when he was 13 years, 9 months and 9 days old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kimbrough, a 5-foot-11 forward who recently participated in a Mexico U-16 training camp, scored 27 goals in 31 matches for Sacramento's under-13 team in 2021. He was 11 years old at the time.

Sacramento Republic, who is in first place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings (58 points), has two matches left in the regular season.

—Field Level Media