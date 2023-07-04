David Fry saves Guardians in walk-off win over Braves

Cleveland catcher David Fry made a run-saving tag at home plate in the top of the 10th and then drove in the game-winning run with a single in the bottom of the inning as the Guardians walked off with a 6-5 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday

Ozzie Albies hit a pair of home runs, including a blast in the top of the ninth off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase that tied the game at 5-5, as the Braves had their season-best winning streak snapped at nine

Clase was vying for what would have been his major-league-leading 25th save, but instead was stuck with his seventh blown save of the season.

Atlanta could have taken the lead in the top of the 10th, but Guardians center fielder Myles Straw gunned down pinch runner Sam Hilliard, who was trying to score on a shallow fly ball. Fry dove across the plate to make an acrobatic tag and preserve the tie

The Guardians had rallied to take a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Steven Kwan's two-out single drove in Tyler Freeman, and Kwan scored when Amed Rosario lashed an RBI single down the right field line off Atlanta reliever Kirby Yates

Atlanta went ahead 4-2 with a four-run fifth inning that drove Cleveland ace Shane Bieber from the game.

The rally started when Kwan appeared to catch Ronald Acuna Jr.'s sinking liner, but the play was overturned after a replay review. Albies followed with a line-drive homer into the right field bleachers to tie the game at 2.

Travis d'Arnaud then delivered an RBI single to grab the lead before Eddie Rosario's double scored Matt Olson.

But Amed Rosario brought the Guardians within 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth when he cracked a solo homer to left center off Braves starter Kolby Allard's last pitch of the game

Cleveland opened the scoring with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, when Amed Rosario doubled to drive in Tyler Freeman and Kwan for a 2-0 Guardians lead

Bieber lasted just 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and five walks against four strikeouts. Allard allowed three runs on four hits over five innings.

Enyel De Los Santos (4-1) got the win in relief, while Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (3-3) took the loss

--Field Level Media