David Pastrnak leads balanced Bruins attack in 5-2 win over Wild

David Pastrnak collected a goal and an assist and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 29 saves to help the visiting Boston Bruins pick up a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Minnesota (39-22-8, 86 points) entered the game with an 11-0-3 record in its last 14 outings. The 14-game unbeaten streak was a franchise record. It was Minnesota's first regulation setback since Feb. 15, when the Wild suffered a 3-2 home loss against Colorado.

Pastrnak's goal, his 47th of the season, was scored during a Boston power play. The Bruins (52-11-5, 109 points) also received goals from Jake DeBrusk (his 21st), David Krejci (14th), Trent Frederic (16th) and Patrice Bergeron (25th). Brad Marchand assisted on three of Boston's five goals.

Marcus Johansson and Oskar Sundqvist scored for Minnesota, which had two goals nullified after the Bruins challenged and each play was ruled offside. Johansson also assisted on Sundqvist's goal.

The victory improved Boston's record to 2-2 on its five-game road trip, which concludes Sunday in Buffalo.

It was 1-1 after one period, and the Bruins carried a 3-1 lead into the third.

Johansson scored the game's first goal at 9:45 of the first period, but DeBrusk pulled the Bruins even with 1:22 remaining in the opening period.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with his first power-play goal in 22 games at 8:43 of the second, and Krejci added to Boston's lead when he scored just over five minutes later.

After Sundqvist sliced Boston's lead to 3-2 at 7:17 of the third, the Bruins regained a two-goal lead on Bergeron's goal with 7:38 to play. Frederic scored into an empty net at 18:03.

Filip Gustavsson recorded 33 saves for the Wild.

It was the second meeting between the Bruins and Wild this season. Boston won the first matchup 4-3 in Boston when Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime.

--Field Level Media