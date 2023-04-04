Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Dawson Mercer nets hat trick as Devils stomp Penguins

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 4, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) moves the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) during the first period at Prudential Center.
Apr 4, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) moves the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) during the first period at Prudential Center.
Image: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson Mercer recorded his first career hat trick Tuesday night as the New Jersey Devils damaged the Pittsburgh Penguins' wild-card hopes by cruising to a 5-1 win in Newark, N.J

Watch
Dave Portnoy, Keith Olbermann, and half of Twitter expose their whiteness after Angel Reese's taunt | Andy Reacts
Ted Lasso's James Lance on Trent Crimm's journalism rule-breaking
Yesterday
Jokic? Embiid? The NBA MVP is obvious... right? | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 2:53PM

At 21 years and 159 days old, Mercer is the youngest Devils player to record a hat trick since Scott Gomez (20 years, three days) did so on Dec. 26, 1999

Advertisement

Dougie Hamilton and Timo Meier also scored for the Devils (49-21-8, 106 points), who entered Tuesday three points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators in overtime Tuesday night

New Jersey lengthened its lead over the idle third-place New York Rangers to five points.

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off
Up to 44% off
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off

Stunnin'.
These XR OLED 4K UHD TVs let you see colors you didn’t know existed, and feel sound in your bones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves

Bryan Rust scored in the third for the Penguins (38-30-10, 86 points), who missed a chance to surpass the idle New York Islanders in the race for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh entered Tuesday one point ahead of the Florida Panthers, who beat the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday and now hold the first wild-card spot

Advertisement

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry recorded 32 saves

Hamilton opened the scoring shortly before the midway point of the first period. Ondrej Palat skated around the back of the net and passed to Hamilton, whose shot from the right faceoff circle sailed over Jarry's glove at the 8:58 mark.

Advertisement

Mercer scored his first goal to cap a two-on-one rush with Nico Hischier just under six minutes later.

Meier, stationed next to Jarry in the crease, took a pass from Jack Hughes and beat Jarry for a five-on-three goal at the 2:54 mark of the second.

Advertisement

The Devils extended their lead to 4-0 in the final minute of the period. Jarry deflected a shot by John Marino but couldn't cover up the puck before Mercer put the rebound under the stick of Kris Letang and beyond Jarry with 34 seconds left

Mercer completed his hat trick in similar fashion 2:52 into the third, when Jarry turned back a pair of shots by Michael McLeod before Hischier sent a wraparound pass to Mercer, whose shot went into an open net.

Advertisement

Rust ended Vanecek's shutout bid at the 6:14 mark, when he redirected a shot by Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

--Field Level Media